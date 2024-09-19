Prime Minister Modi Pays Tribute to Prominent Kashmiri IAS Officer
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Mohammad Shafi Pandit, Jammu and Kashmir's first Muslim IAS officer, who passed away on Thursday. Pandit, who had notable contributions even after retiring as chairman of the state's Public Service Commission in 2009, died while receiving cancer treatment. Modi expressed solidarity with Pandit’s family during an election rally.
Pandit, who retired in 2009 as the chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, succumbed to cancer while being treated in a Delhi hospital.
'I have learned with sorrow that Kashmir's pride, Mohammad Shafi Pandit, has left us. He continued to serve society even after his retirement. We stand with his family in this time of mourning,' stated Modi during an election rally held at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in support of BJP candidates for the September 25 elections.
