Prime Minister Modi Pays Tribute to Prominent Kashmiri IAS Officer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored the memory of Mohammad Shafi Pandit, the first Muslim IAS officer of Jammu and Kashmir, who passed away on Thursday.

Pandit, who retired in 2009 as the chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, succumbed to cancer while being treated in a Delhi hospital.

'I have learned with sorrow that Kashmir's pride, Mohammad Shafi Pandit, has left us. He continued to serve society even after his retirement. We stand with his family in this time of mourning,' stated Modi during an election rally held at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in support of BJP candidates for the September 25 elections.

