Future of INDI Alliance in Doubt as Congress and AAP Engage in Verbal Tussle

The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, allies in the Lok Sabha elections in Goa, clashed on Thursday over the future of the INDI alliance.

Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar stated the alliance was only for the Lok Sabha polls. In response, Amit Palekar from the AAP said the party would not hesitate to form a 'third front' if necessary. Palekar emphasized that public demand for the two parties to stay united was a key factor in Congress candidate Viriato Fernandes' win in South Goa.

AAP MLA Venzy Viegas accused Congress of allowing an environmentally harmful housing project in South Goa. He warned that such actions strain the alliance. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Giriraj Pai Vernekar criticized the alliance, calling it hypocritical and opportunistic.

