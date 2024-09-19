Left Menu

Congress Accuses BJP of Arrogance Over Rahul Gandhi Controversy

KC Venugopal criticizes BJP President JP Nadda's response to Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge's letter to PM Modi regarding controversial remarks on Rahul Gandhi. Venugopal claims the BJP is responsible for lowering political discourse standards in India.

Congress leader KC Venugopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader KC Venugopal on Thursday criticized BJP President JP Nadda's response to a letter written by Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge to Prime Minister Modi concerning controversial remarks about Rahul Gandhi, saying it 'smacks of arrogance'. In a post on X, Venugopal stated, 'BJP President JP Nadda's reply to INC President Kharge Ji smacks of arrogance and clearly shows that since the PM could not even get himself to respond on this very serious issue, the attacks on Rahul ji have his full support.'

'The BJP is single-handedly responsible for the plummeting standard of political discourse in India,' Venugopal added. Nadda responded to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticizing Kharge's defense of Rahul Gandhi as an effort to 'polish a failed product.'

Nadda detailed what he described as Rahul Gandhi's 'history' of disrespecting both the Prime Minister and the OBC community. He cited controversial statements made by Gandhi, including calling the Prime Minister a 'thief' and using other inappropriate language. Nadda questioned Kharge's defense of Gandhi, asking, 'Due to what compulsion are you trying to justify Rahul Gandhi?' He accused the Congress party of harming Indian democracy through actions like imposing emergency rule, supporting triple talaq, and weakening constitutional institutions. He asserted that Congress's 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' is promoting 'casteism' and 'anti-nationalism.'

On September 17, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking strict action against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who made controversial remarks about Rahul Gandhi. Kharge's letter emphasized the dangerous impact of the violent language used by BJP and its allied leaders on the country's future.

This development followed Union MoS Ravneet Singh Bittu's suggestion that Rahul Gandhi is not Indian and would win an award for catching the 'number one terrorist'. Additionally, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad offered a reward of Rs 11 lakh to anyone who cuts off Gandhi's tongue. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

