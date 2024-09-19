Left Menu

Delhi Government Replaces Old Gramin Sewa Fleet with Electric Vehicles for Greener Transport

The Delhi government has mandated the replacement of aging Gramin Sewa vehicles with electric alternatives. This move aims to promote cleaner transportation and enhance commuter experience. Owners must apply online for permits, ensuring compliance with new guidelines, for a smooth transition to electric Gramin Sewa vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 19:32 IST
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has sanctioned the replacement of the current Gramin Sewa vehicles with electric alternatives to foster cleaner transportation. This initiative comes as the existing fleet nears the end of its 15-year life span and deteriorates in condition. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot emphasized the government's commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly public transportation under CM Arvind Kejriwal's guidance.

Transitioning to electric vehicles not only aims to reduce pollution significantly but also promises an improved travel experience for commuters. The new electric Gramin Sewa vehicles will offer superior comfort and efficiency, thereby enhancing the quality of life for Delhi's residents. The administration has issued guidelines detailing the replacement process.

Owners wishing to procure a new electric vehicle must first apply online via a faceless platform using Aadhar for verification. In the absence of Aadhar, an enrolment ID can be used. Once submitted, the Registering Authority will provide a No Dues Certificate (NDC) within seven days after confirming the absence of unpaid taxes, fines, or legal issues. If discrepancies exist, owners have seven days to resolve them.

Post-NDC, the old vehicle must be scrapped at an authorized facility within 15 days to obtain a Certificate of Deposit (COD). With both NDC and COD, owners can then purchase new electric Gramin Sewa vehicles from authorized dealers. Registration for the new vehicle, another faceless process, requires documents including NDC, COD, Aadhar, and tax invoices. The new vehicle will receive a permit for the same route as the old one.

Since their introduction in 2011, Gramin Sewa vehicles have operated on clean fuels like CNG, serving rural and resettlement areas with a six-passenger capacity. Currently, over 2,000 such vehicles operate across Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

