BJP Leader Alleges 'Population Jihad' to Capture Political Power
Former BJP MP Harish Dwivedi has accused a particular community of conducting a 'jihad' by producing more children to capture the political system and govern according to their religious laws. Samajwadi Party's Rajpal Kashyap criticized these remarks, accusing BJP of diverting attention from issues like unemployment and price rise.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Basti(Up) | Updated: 19-09-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:32 IST
Former BJP MP and party in-charge for Assam, Harish Dwivedi, on Thursday accused a particular community of running a 'jihad' by producing more children with the aim of capturing the political system and governing according to their religion.
Speaking to reporters, Dwivedi stressed the importance of curbing this trend, claiming that the government is working seriously in this direction.
Samajwadi Party leader and former MLC Rajpal Kashyap condemned Dwivedi's statements, accusing the BJP of engaging in divisive politics to distract the public from key issues such as unemployment and rising prices.
