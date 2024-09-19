Political Firestorm Erupts Over Allegations of Animal Fat in Tirupati Laddus

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's allegation of animal fat being used in Tirupati laddus during the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government has sparked a significant political row.

During a recent NDA legislative party meeting, Naidu claimed the YSRCP administration used substandard ingredients, including animal fat, for making laddus at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati. The TDP circulated a lab report which reportedly confirmed the presence of beef tallow, lard, and fish oil in the ghee sample. However, no official verification of this lab report was provided by the Andhra Pradesh government or the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

YSRCP leaders, including senior member YV Subba Reddy, have vehemently refuted the allegations, arguing they disrespect the sanctity of the deity and the devotees' sentiments. Calls for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe are growing amidst the escalating political tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)