Mehbooba Mufti Asserts PDP's Role in Secular J&K Government

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti declared that no secular government would be formed in Jammu and Kashmir without her party's support, during a rally in Rajouri town. She accused BJP of exploiting Pahari and Gujjar communities over reservation issues and urged voters to support secular forces to overcome divisive politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 19-09-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 21:26 IST
Mehbooba Mufti
  • Country:
  • India

In a pertinent address at an election rally in Rajouri town, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti stated that no secular government could be established in Jammu and Kashmir without her party's backing.

Mufti, speaking ahead of the second phase of polling on September 25, accused the BJP of exploiting the Pahari and Gujjar communities by manipulating reservation and scheduled tribe status. She voiced that the PDP will emerge as the leading party in south Kashmir.

Expressing concern over divisive politics, Mufti cited the historical advocacy by various J&K leaders for ST status and reservations. She emphasized the need for communal unity against BJP's agenda and highlighted the PDP-led developmental projects and challenges faced by the unemployed youth in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

