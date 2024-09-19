Left Menu

Amit Shah to Launch BJP's Parivartan Yatra in Jharkhand

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will initiate the BJP's Parivartan Yatra in Jharkhand, aimed at exposing the JMM-led government's failures before the upcoming assembly elections. The Yatra will span 5,400 km and cover 81 assembly segments across 24 districts, involving around 50 national and state leaders.

Updated: 19-09-2024 21:43 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate the BJP's Parivartan Yatra in Jharkhand this Friday, party leaders announced.

Shah, initially scheduled to arrive in Ranchi on Thursday night, will instead land at Deoghar airport around 11 a.m. on Friday, according to revised plans.

From there, Shah will head to Bhognadih in Sahebganj district, the historic birthplace of Sido and Kanu, leaders of the 1855 Santhal revolt. He will flag off the Parivartan Yatra for the Santhal Pargana region at Police Line Ground, followed by a public rally.

Shah is also slated to visit Jharkhandi Dham in Giridih district, where he will launch another leg of the Yatra for the Dhanbad division and address a public meeting.

The BJP aims to launch six such Yatras across Jharkhand before October 2, covering 5,400 km and 81 assembly segments, to engage with voters and highlight the failings of the ruling JMM government before the upcoming assembly elections. Up to 50 national and state-level BJP leaders, including chief ministers, are expected to participate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

