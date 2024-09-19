Left Menu

Joint Parliamentary Committee Reviews Comprehensive Waqf Amendment Bill 2024

The Joint Parliamentary Committee met to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, with input from various stakeholders. The meeting, held at Parliament Library Building, will be followed by another on September 20. The bill, proposed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aims to improve Waqf property management and governance.

Visual from the Parliament (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 convened at the Parliament Library Building on Thursday. The committee heard inputs from experts and stakeholders, including Prof Faizan Mustafa, Vice Chancellor of Chanakya National Law University, and members of the Pasmanda Muslim Mahaaz, and All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

The committee is scheduled to meet again on September 20 to consider suggestions from the All India Sajjadanashin Council, Ajmer, Muslim Rashtriya Manch, and Bharat First, Delhi. This meeting follows a postponed session originally set for September 18.

This marks the fourth assembly of the Joint Parliamentary Committee to review the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024. Earlier, senior officials from the Archaeological Survey of India presented their findings to the committee. Contributions also came from the Zakat Foundation of India and the Telangana Waqf Board, among others.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aimed at enhancing the management and protection of Waqf properties, is expected to pass in Parliament soon. The government underscores the necessity of these amendments for efficient governance.

The bill proposes significant changes, including the appointment of non-Muslim members to state Waqf boards and designating the District Collector as the arbiter for property disputes involving Waqf land.

(With inputs from agencies.)

