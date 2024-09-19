Political Row Erupts as Assam CM Criticizes Hemant Soren for Welcoming IUML Leaders

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a frontal attack on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday, accusing him of hosting Indian Union of Muslim League (IUML) leaders and showing disdain for BJP leaders, including Amit Shah.

A delegation of IUML leaders, including MPs ET Mohammed Basheer and Haris Beeran, as well as MLA Mohammad Bashir, met Soren at his residence. According to a Chief Minister's Office (CMO) statement, the meeting was described as a courtesy call.

Sarma, who is also the BJP's co-incharge of the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, mocked Soren for warmly welcoming a delegation from the IUML, a party founded by Muhammad Ali Jinnah, while objecting to the presence of BJP leaders in the state.

Earlier this month, the Jharkhand government urged the Election Commission to ask Union Home Minister Amit Shah to issue an advisory to BJP leaders Sarma and Shivraj Singh Chouhan to refrain from instigating communal tension for political gains by misusing official machinery.

Sarma questioned Soren's hospitality towards the IUML delegation and demanded details about the memorandum they submitted. He also asserted that the BJP would form the next government in Jharkhand after the assembly elections.

Commenting on opposition to the 'one nation, one election' policy, Sarma said that the opposition parties in the country are now focused solely on opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Soren took a dig at the BJP's planned 'Parivartan Yatras' across Jharkhand, likening their leaders to vultures spreading communal tension.

