Left Menu

Political Row Erupts as Assam CM Criticizes Hemant Soren for Welcoming IUML Leaders

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for welcoming leaders from the Indian Union of Muslim League (IUML) while showing disdain for BJP leaders. Sarma accused Soren of neglecting BJP figures and fostering communal tension for political gains ahead of the Jharkhand assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 19-09-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 23:56 IST
Political Row Erupts as Assam CM Criticizes Hemant Soren for Welcoming IUML Leaders
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a frontal attack on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday, accusing him of hosting Indian Union of Muslim League (IUML) leaders and showing disdain for BJP leaders, including Amit Shah.

A delegation of IUML leaders, including MPs ET Mohammed Basheer and Haris Beeran, as well as MLA Mohammad Bashir, met Soren at his residence. According to a Chief Minister's Office (CMO) statement, the meeting was described as a courtesy call.

Sarma, who is also the BJP's co-incharge of the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, mocked Soren for warmly welcoming a delegation from the IUML, a party founded by Muhammad Ali Jinnah, while objecting to the presence of BJP leaders in the state.

Earlier this month, the Jharkhand government urged the Election Commission to ask Union Home Minister Amit Shah to issue an advisory to BJP leaders Sarma and Shivraj Singh Chouhan to refrain from instigating communal tension for political gains by misusing official machinery.

Sarma questioned Soren's hospitality towards the IUML delegation and demanded details about the memorandum they submitted. He also asserted that the BJP would form the next government in Jharkhand after the assembly elections.

Commenting on opposition to the 'one nation, one election' policy, Sarma said that the opposition parties in the country are now focused solely on opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Soren took a dig at the BJP's planned 'Parivartan Yatras' across Jharkhand, likening their leaders to vultures spreading communal tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024