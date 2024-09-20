Left Menu

Biden's Economic Vision: Lower Interest Rates and Controlled Inflation

President Joe Biden anticipates the Federal Reserve will continue cutting interest rates, and vows to work on reducing costs for Americans. Speaking at the Economic Club of Washington, Biden highlighted his administration's policies since the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, emphasizing efforts to curb inflation and spur economic growth.

President Joe Biden anticipates the Federal Reserve will persist in reducing interest rates while his administration works tirelessly to ease costs for Americans.

During an Economic Club of Washington event attended by 500 guests, Biden showcased his administration's policies against inflation driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He stated, "Interest rates are going to be coming down and they're expected to go down further. That's a good place for us to be."

Biden noted that inflation is approaching the Federal Reserve's 2% target, with a recent half-percentage-point rate cut being beneficial for consumers. Despite positive indicators, he acknowledged that more work lies ahead, supported by efforts in domestic manufacturing, clean energy investments, and drug cost reduction for seniors.

Jeff Zients, Biden's chief of staff, emphasized job creation and wage increases, noting that policies have resulted in 16 million new jobs. However, economic anxieties persist among voters, highlighted by a Reuters/Ipsos poll showing a competitive race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump on economic issues.

National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard echoed the optimism with regards to rate cuts, but acknowledged the need for further measures to alleviate housing costs and support childcare. The White House remains vigilant of Middle East tensions but sees no significant threat to the broader economic outlook.

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

