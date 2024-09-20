Congress Accuses BJP of Copy-Pasting Manifesto in Haryana

Following the release of the BJP's manifesto for the Haryana Assembly elections, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda accused the party of copying the Congress manifesto. Hooda argued the BJP had failed to fulfill its promises from 2014 and 2019 and labeled their manifesto a 'bundle of lies.'

Echoing these sentiments, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda also alleged that the BJP had blatantly copied Congress's previous manifesto. He criticized the BJP for not delivering on its promises from 2014, such as depositing Rs 15 lakh into bank accounts, doubling farmers' income, or reducing diesel and petrol prices.

Earlier in the day, the BJP, represented by Union Minister JP Nadda and state leaders, launched their manifesto in Rohtak. The party promised guaranteed jobs for Agniveers and financial assistance to women and students. Additional commitments include enhanced healthcare benefits and initiatives to boost employment and reduce inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)