Congress Accuses BJP of Copy-Pasting Manifesto in Haryana

After BJP released its manifesto for Haryana Assembly polls, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda alleged it was a copy of their own. Congress MP Deepender Hooda echoed the sentiment, criticizing BJP's unfulfilled promises. BJP leaders, however, remain confident in their new commitments to employment and healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 09:50 IST
Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Following the release of the BJP's manifesto for the Haryana Assembly elections, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda accused the party of copying the Congress manifesto. Hooda argued the BJP had failed to fulfill its promises from 2014 and 2019 and labeled their manifesto a 'bundle of lies.'

Echoing these sentiments, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda also alleged that the BJP had blatantly copied Congress's previous manifesto. He criticized the BJP for not delivering on its promises from 2014, such as depositing Rs 15 lakh into bank accounts, doubling farmers' income, or reducing diesel and petrol prices.

Earlier in the day, the BJP, represented by Union Minister JP Nadda and state leaders, launched their manifesto in Rohtak. The party promised guaranteed jobs for Agniveers and financial assistance to women and students. Additional commitments include enhanced healthcare benefits and initiatives to boost employment and reduce inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

