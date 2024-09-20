Left Menu

Union Minister Manjhi Fires Back at Tejashwi Yadav's Criticism Over RSS Remarks

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi criticized RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for his remarks against the RSS, defending his own and his son's educational achievements despite caste barriers. Yadav accused Manjhi of aligning with the RSS, while Manjhi condemned opposition tactics and highlighted an arson incident in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 10:01 IST
Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi launched a scathing counter-attack against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's remarks criticizing the RSS. Manjhi contended that Yadav lacks the educational background to fully comprehend the matter. Highlighting his own and his son's academic achievements despite caste barriers, Manjhi stressed their educational journey.

On Thursday, Manjhi addressed reporters saying, 'This is opposite. Wo Padhe Nahi Hai, Padhai Ka Marham Kya Jaane. We came from the last row of scheduled castes and faced immense hardships for education. I cleared metric with merit and graduated, and now my son holds a PhD and is a professor. Although we are not part of the RSS, we cannot oppose it.'

Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar legislative assembly, accused Manjhi and his son of following the 'RSS school' of thought, responding to Manjhi's comments on the recent arson in Nawada district. Yadav urged the BJP-led state and central governments to act against the culprits. Manjhi, in his turn, criticized the opposition for politicizing Dalit issues and blamed RJD supporters for the incident. The Nawada Sub Divisional Police Officer confirmed at least 15 arrests, suggesting a land dispute as the main trigger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

