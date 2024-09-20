Union Minister Manjhi Fires Back at Tejashwi Yadav's Criticism Over RSS Remarks

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi launched a scathing counter-attack against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's remarks criticizing the RSS. Manjhi contended that Yadav lacks the educational background to fully comprehend the matter. Highlighting his own and his son's academic achievements despite caste barriers, Manjhi stressed their educational journey.

On Thursday, Manjhi addressed reporters saying, 'This is opposite. Wo Padhe Nahi Hai, Padhai Ka Marham Kya Jaane. We came from the last row of scheduled castes and faced immense hardships for education. I cleared metric with merit and graduated, and now my son holds a PhD and is a professor. Although we are not part of the RSS, we cannot oppose it.'

Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar legislative assembly, accused Manjhi and his son of following the 'RSS school' of thought, responding to Manjhi's comments on the recent arson in Nawada district. Yadav urged the BJP-led state and central governments to act against the culprits. Manjhi, in his turn, criticized the opposition for politicizing Dalit issues and blamed RJD supporters for the incident. The Nawada Sub Divisional Police Officer confirmed at least 15 arrests, suggesting a land dispute as the main trigger.

(With inputs from agencies.)