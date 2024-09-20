Amit Shah to Flag Off BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' in Jharkhand

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to launch the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' on Friday, a series of rallies strategically organized in Jharkhand to challenge the current JMM-led government before the assembly elections later this year.

Shah will commence this statewide campaign from Bhognadih in the Sahibganj district, a significant historical site where Sido and Kanu led the Santhal revolt in 1855. From the Police Line Ground, he will flag off the yatra and address a public rally, according to Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash, the programme's coordinator.

Moreover, Shah will visit Jharkhandi Dham in Giridih district to inaugurate the campaign for Dhanbad division and address another public meeting. The 'Parivartan Yatra' aims to traverse 5,400 km across 81 assembly segments in 24 districts, with around 50 national and state-level BJP leaders expected to partake in the rallies before they culminate on October 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)