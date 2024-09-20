PM Modi Criticizes Congress, Highlights Achievements of Vishwakarma Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party during a public meeting in Wardha, Maharashtra. He accused the Congress of being the 'most corrupt' party, run by the 'tukde tukde gang' and 'urban Naxals.' Modi also alluded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'anti-India agendas' without naming him directly.

Modi emphasized that today's Congress is no longer the party once associated with Mahatma Gandhi. He accused the party of fostering hatred and claimed that patriotism no longer resides within its ranks. He also criticized the Congress for opposing the Ganpati Puja and its handling of reservation systems.

Highlighting the achievements of the PM Vishwakarma scheme, Modi noted that the initiative has benefited over 20 lakh people in 18 professions over the past year. He accused previous Congress governments of neglecting marginalized communities. Modi also laid the foundation stone for new development projects, including a Mega Integrated Textile Park and schemes to promote women-led startups.

(With inputs from agencies.)