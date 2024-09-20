BJP Leader Bittu Faces Death Threats for Criticizing Rahul Gandhi; Congress Responds

BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu has strongly reacted to inflammatory remarks by Congress MLA Vedma Bojju from Telangana, who allegedly offered 1.38 acres of land to anyone who beheads Bittu. Bittu, in a post on X, compared the current situation to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, accusing Congress of seeking Sikh blood.

The Telangana BJP condemned Bojju's comments through a social media post, decrying such dangerous provocations. They criticized Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat ki Dukan' initiative, claiming it has normalized criminal incitement. Bittu clarified that his earlier contentious remarks about Rahul Gandhi being the 'number one terrorist' were a reaction to the Congress party's silence on Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's support for Gandhi's statements about Sikhs.

Bittu alleged that Gandhi has aligned with Pannun, designated a terrorist by India's Ministry of Home Affairs. Bittu's remarks resulted in a police complaint filed against him by the Congress party, intensifying the political feud. Bittu had accused Gandhi of being anti-Indian and receiving approval from separatists and terrorists, which sparked widespread condemnation from Congress leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)