Amit Shah’s Strategic Maharashtra Tour to Energize BJP Ahead of Assembly Polls
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Maharashtra for two days starting September 24. He will interact with BJP functionaries in Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, and Kolhapur, aiming to energize party workers before the upcoming assembly elections in November, as stated by state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 20-09-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to embark on a strategic two-day tour of Maharashtra from September 24, designed to mobilize BJP workers ahead of the assembly elections.
According to the BJP's state unit chief, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Shah will interact with party members in Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on the first day, before heading to Nashik and Kolhapur on September 25.
Bawankule asserted that Shah's visit and guidance will galvanize the party's workforce, ensuring the ruling Mahayuti coalition retains power in the state. The assembly elections are expected to take place in November.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena (UBT) Slams Mahayuti Govt Over Law and Order Concerns
Maharashtra BJP to Support Mahayuti Allies in State Elections
Danve Dismisses Friendly Contests Among Mahayuti Allies Ahead of Maharashtra Polls
"Want to fight with MVA to remove Mahayuti govt from power": AIMIM Mumbai President
Congress Criticizes Mahayuti Alliance for Silence on Objectionable Comments