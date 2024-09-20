Amit Shah’s Strategic Maharashtra Tour to Energize BJP Ahead of Assembly Polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to embark on a strategic two-day tour of Maharashtra from September 24, designed to mobilize BJP workers ahead of the assembly elections.

According to the BJP's state unit chief, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Shah will interact with party members in Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on the first day, before heading to Nashik and Kolhapur on September 25.

Bawankule asserted that Shah's visit and guidance will galvanize the party's workforce, ensuring the ruling Mahayuti coalition retains power in the state. The assembly elections are expected to take place in November.

(With inputs from agencies.)