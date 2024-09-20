Telangana MLA Sparks Controversy with Bounty Comment on Union Minister

Telangana's political arena has been shaken by an inflammatory remark made by Vedma Bojju, a ruling Congress MLA from Khanapur (ST). Bojju announced he would give his property to anyone who beheads Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, following Bittu's critical comments about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Bojju, who held a protest over the Minister of State for Railways' statements, declared on television that he is willing to hand over one acre and 38 guntas of land, inherited from his father, to whoever carries out the act. The controversial statement has since garnered significant backlash.

The row began with Bittu's comments regarding the condition of Sikhs in India, where he claimed those manufacturing bombs were supporting him, thus branding himself as the 'number one terrorist.' This has escalated into a political storm, highlighting the deepening tensions within the ruling Congress party.

(With inputs from agencies.)