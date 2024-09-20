Left Menu

Telangana MLA Sparks Controversy with Bounty Comment on Union Minister

Telangana's ruling Congress MLA, Vedma Bojju from Khanapur, has stirred a controversy by offering his property as a bounty to anyone who beheads Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu. This extreme comment followed Bittu's critical remarks about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Bojju's statement has drawn widespread attention and criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-09-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 16:59 IST
Telangana MLA Sparks Controversy with Bounty Comment on Union Minister
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana's political arena has been shaken by an inflammatory remark made by Vedma Bojju, a ruling Congress MLA from Khanapur (ST). Bojju announced he would give his property to anyone who beheads Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, following Bittu's critical comments about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Bojju, who held a protest over the Minister of State for Railways' statements, declared on television that he is willing to hand over one acre and 38 guntas of land, inherited from his father, to whoever carries out the act. The controversial statement has since garnered significant backlash.

The row began with Bittu's comments regarding the condition of Sikhs in India, where he claimed those manufacturing bombs were supporting him, thus branding himself as the 'number one terrorist.' This has escalated into a political storm, highlighting the deepening tensions within the ruling Congress party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024