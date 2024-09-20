Left Menu

Mumbai Increases Polling Stations for Efficient Voting in Assembly Elections

Mumbai will have 10,111 polling stations for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, up by 218 from the recent Lok Sabha polls. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation cited a reduction in average voters per station from 1,500 to 1,200, and launched a 'Know Your Polling Station' campaign for voter awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-09-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 17:44 IST
Mumbai is set to establish 10,111 polling stations for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, increasing the number by 218 from the recent Lok Sabha polls, a civic official announced on Friday.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the average number of voters per polling station in the metropolis has been reduced from 1,500 to 1,200. The number of polling stations in Mumbai City has risen from 2,509 to 2,537, and in Mumbai Suburban from 7,384 to 7,574 following a rationalisation process, the BMC said in a release.

The BMC has initiated an awareness campaign titled 'Know Your Polling Station' to inform voters about the changes in polling station locations. Under this initiative, staff will visit voters' homes to provide information, and registered voters will also receive details through written correspondence and media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

