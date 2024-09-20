Sachin Pilot Critiques BJP's Tactics Amid Assembly Polls
Congress leader Sachin Pilot criticized the BJP for targeting Rahul Gandhi due to their lagging position in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls. Pilot accused the BJP of using abusive language and failing to take action against leaders making baseless remarks. He also condemned the central government's inefficiency and diversion tactics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-09-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 18:41 IST
- Country:
- India
In a sharp critique of the BJP, Congress leader Sachin Pilot accused the ruling party of attacking Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi out of frustration over assembly polls in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.
Pilot claimed BJP leaders frequently use baseless and abusive language. He urged the public to recognize the government's tacit approval of such behavior.
Pilot also lambasted the central government for its ineffectiveness in its first 100 days and criticized proposals like 'One Nation, One Election' as diversionary tactics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Central Government Team Evaluates Flood Damage in Andhra Pradesh
Central Government Mobilizes Relief Efforts for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Floods
Central government discharges Puja Khedkar from Indian Administrative Service with immediate effect: Official sources.
Central Government Greenlights Expansion of Swami Ram Cancer Hospital
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Arvind Kejriwal Amid Allegations of Misuse of Power by Central Government