Ex-MP Bhaskarrao Khatgaonkar Rejoins Congress
Former MP Bhaskarrao Patil Khatgaonkar has rejoined the Congress after leaving the BJP ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls. Khatgaonkar, who had spent several years in Congress, was welcomed back by MPCC President Nana Patole. His return is expected to boost the Congress's performance in Nanded district.
In a notable political shift, Bhaskarrao Patil Khatgaonkar, former three-time Lok Sabha MP from Nanded, has returned to the Congress after a stint with the BJP. His re-entry comes just before the Maharashtra assembly polls.
Khatgaonkar was welcomed back into the Congress in the presence of MPCC President Nana Patole and senior leader Amit Deshmukh. He returned along with his daughter-in-law Meenal and former MLA Omprakash Pokarna. Khatgaonkar emphasized his happiness at returning to his old political home.
His decision to rejoin, taken after discussions with local Congress leadership, is anticipated to strengthen the Congress's influence in Nanded district in the forthcoming elections. Khatgaonkar vowed to work towards ensuring the party's success and bolstering its grassroots organization. This follows the return of another former MLA, Gopaldas Agrawal, to Congress from the BJP last week.
