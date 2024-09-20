Farooq Abdullah Refutes PM Modi's Claims of Implementing Pakistan's Agenda

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has strongly refuted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegations, stating that the party has never implemented Pakistan's agenda.

Addressing reporters in Hazratbal, Abdullah asserted that the accusations are unfounded and suggested that their critics were the actual agents of Pakistan. He highlighted the release of individuals who propagated Pakistan's narrative as evidence.

Abdullah also addressed unrelated allegations concerning the use of beef and fish oil in laddus at the Tirupati temple, suggesting the need for investigation and appropriate action.

(With inputs from agencies.)