Farooq Abdullah Refutes PM Modi's Claims of Implementing Pakistan's Agenda
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah vehemently denied Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegations that his party, along with PDP and Congress, was following Pakistan's agenda in Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah accused their critics of being the real agents of Pakistan, receiving funds, and supporting separatists.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-09-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:34 IST
- Country:
- India
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has strongly refuted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegations, stating that the party has never implemented Pakistan's agenda.
Addressing reporters in Hazratbal, Abdullah asserted that the accusations are unfounded and suggested that their critics were the actual agents of Pakistan. He highlighted the release of individuals who propagated Pakistan's narrative as evidence.
Abdullah also addressed unrelated allegations concerning the use of beef and fish oil in laddus at the Tirupati temple, suggesting the need for investigation and appropriate action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Launches Congress Campaign in Maharashtra Amid Unclear CM Face
KT Rama Rao Slams Congress Government: Alarming Agriculture Crisis and Sacked Teachers
Kashmir University Students Meet Lt. Governor, Push for Union Reinstatement
Congress Confident of Strong Performance in Jammu and Kashmir Elections: Vikar Rasool Wani
Omar Abdullah Files Nomination for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls