Shiv Sena Demands Legal Action Against Ex-AP CM Over Tirupati Laddus Scandal

The Shiv Sena on Friday demanded legal action against former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Hindus, following claims that animal fat was used in the preparation of laddus at the Tirupati temple during his tenure.

Party deputy leader Sanjay Nirupam alleged a massive scam in the preparation of the popular sweet, given as prasad at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati, which produces around 3 lakh laddus daily and generates crores of rupees in revenue.

"Jagan Mohan Reddy's previous government should not be forgiven for this sin. Legal action should be taken against him. Jagan Mohan has deliberately deceived both God and devotees, hurting the sentiments of Hindus," Nirupam declared. He lashed out at the YSR Congress Party president, who served as CM from 2019 to 2024.

