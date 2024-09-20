Tiwari Demands Accountability from Modi and Shah Over Pulwama Revelations

Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Pramod Tiwari, has demanded explanations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in light of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik's disclosures concerning the Pulwama terror attack and related corruption claims.

Tiwari voiced concern over the BJP leadership's silence, suggesting it indicates suspicious activity. Malik, appointed as J&K governor by the BJP, revealed intelligence lapses and denied aircraft requests led to the tragic 2019 Pulwama attack, which claimed the lives of 40 soldiers.

Tiwari called for transparent responses from Modi and Shah, highlighting corrupt practices tied to power projects and insurance schemes. He condemned the government's negligence in addressing these issues and emphasized the urgent need for accountability.

