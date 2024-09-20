Escalating Conflict: Israeli Airstrike in Beirut Sparks Deadly Cross-Border Fire

An Israeli airstrike hit a neighborhood in Beirut on Friday, killing at least eight people and wounding nearly 60 others, according to Lebanese health officials. This is the first Israeli attack on Lebanon's capital in months.

The strike targeted Ibrahim Akil, a senior Hezbollah military official, though it remains unclear if he was killed. Local networks showed significant destruction in the crowded southern suburbs during rush hour.

The attack triggered intensified rocket barrages from Hezbollah. At least 160 rockets were fired at northern Israel, marking a severe escalation in the conflict, which has renewed fears of an all-out war.

(With inputs from agencies.)