Tirupati Laddu Controversy Sparks Political Uproar

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi calls for a thorough investigation into the alleged desecration of Tirupati laddus. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu claims animal fat was used during the previous government, triggering a massive political row. TDP and YSRCP exchange accusations as tensions escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 21:49 IST
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has called for a thorough investigation into the alleged desecration of Tirupati laddus. Citing the need to protect the sanctity of religious spaces, Gandhi stressed that this issue must not be taken lightly.

The controversy erupted when Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu claimed that the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government used substandard ingredients, including animal fat, in the preparation of Tirupati laddus. This has led to a massive political row, with accusations flying between the TDP and YSRCP.

TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy showed a lab report purportedly confirming the presence of beef tallow, lard, and fish oil in ghee samples from the temple. Meanwhile, the YSRCP has accused Naidu of making sacrilegious allegations for political gain. Both parties continue to escalate tensions as the enquiry proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

