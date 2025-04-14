Left Menu

Constitutional Clash: YSRCP Takes Waqf Amendment Battle to Supreme Court

The YSRCP and CPI have challenged the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, in the Supreme Court. They argue it breaches fundamental rights, affects the autonomy of Muslim religious institutions, and gives excessive control to the Central government. Other notable challenges include petitions from AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 21:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The YSRCP, led by former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, has turned to the Supreme Court to contest the constitutional legitimacy of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

In their plea, presented by lawyer Mahfooz Ahsan Nazki, the party argues that the act violates essential constitutional provisions and neglects Muslim community concerns.

Echoing similar sentiments, the CPI, through general secretary D Raja, criticized the Act for overriding legislative examination and granting the Central government undue control over Waqf Board management, infringing on constitutional rights and compromising the administrative freedom of religious entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

