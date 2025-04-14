Constitutional Clash: YSRCP Takes Waqf Amendment Battle to Supreme Court

The YSRCP, led by former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, has turned to the Supreme Court to contest the constitutional legitimacy of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

In their plea, presented by lawyer Mahfooz Ahsan Nazki, the party argues that the act violates essential constitutional provisions and neglects Muslim community concerns.

Echoing similar sentiments, the CPI, through general secretary D Raja, criticized the Act for overriding legislative examination and granting the Central government undue control over Waqf Board management, infringing on constitutional rights and compromising the administrative freedom of religious entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)