Constitutional Clash: YSRCP Takes Waqf Amendment Battle to Supreme Court
The YSRCP and CPI have challenged the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, in the Supreme Court. They argue it breaches fundamental rights, affects the autonomy of Muslim religious institutions, and gives excessive control to the Central government. Other notable challenges include petitions from AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi.
- Country:
- India
The YSRCP, led by former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, has turned to the Supreme Court to contest the constitutional legitimacy of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.
In their plea, presented by lawyer Mahfooz Ahsan Nazki, the party argues that the act violates essential constitutional provisions and neglects Muslim community concerns.
Echoing similar sentiments, the CPI, through general secretary D Raja, criticized the Act for overriding legislative examination and granting the Central government undue control over Waqf Board management, infringing on constitutional rights and compromising the administrative freedom of religious entities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Dismisses Activist's Plea on Stubble Burning Control
Central Government Extends AFSPA in Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh Amid Security Concerns
Scrutiny of the Places of Worship Act: Supreme Court Set to Hear Critical Plea
Supreme Court Reviews Podcaster's Free Speech Amidst FIRs
Supreme Court's National Task Force Takes Charge of Student Mental Health