Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP's Battle Against TDP Allegations

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for undermining democratic norms during rural local body bypolls. Reddy, accusing the TDP of coercion and misuse of police force, faced security challenges during his visit to Ramagiri mandal. He also disputed the state's economic growth claims made by Naidu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 08-04-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 22:36 IST
Political Turmoil in Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP's Battle Against TDP Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a political showdown in Andhra Pradesh, YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of undermining democratic principles during the recently concluded rural local body bypolls. Reddy alleged that the ruling TDP engaged in coercive tactics and manipulated the police force to gain an upper hand despite lacking majority support.

During his visit to Ramagiri mandal in the Sri Sathya Sai district, Reddy extended his condolences to the family of Lingamayya, allegedly killed amid escalating poll-related tensions. He accused the TDP of orchestrating the murder, asserting that only two out of twenty perpetrators were prosecuted, while TDP members were made witnesses to dilute the case.

Adding to his grievances, Reddy raised concerns over security lapses during his visit, citing inadequate police presence and claiming that an uncontrollable crowd damaged his helicopter. Meanwhile, he disputed TDP's economic growth claims for Andhra Pradesh, emphasizing discrepancies in the state's tax revenue and fiscal expenditures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025