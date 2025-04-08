Political Turmoil in Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP's Battle Against TDP Allegations

In a political showdown in Andhra Pradesh, YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of undermining democratic principles during the recently concluded rural local body bypolls. Reddy alleged that the ruling TDP engaged in coercive tactics and manipulated the police force to gain an upper hand despite lacking majority support.

During his visit to Ramagiri mandal in the Sri Sathya Sai district, Reddy extended his condolences to the family of Lingamayya, allegedly killed amid escalating poll-related tensions. He accused the TDP of orchestrating the murder, asserting that only two out of twenty perpetrators were prosecuted, while TDP members were made witnesses to dilute the case.

Adding to his grievances, Reddy raised concerns over security lapses during his visit, citing inadequate police presence and claiming that an uncontrollable crowd damaged his helicopter. Meanwhile, he disputed TDP's economic growth claims for Andhra Pradesh, emphasizing discrepancies in the state's tax revenue and fiscal expenditures.

(With inputs from agencies.)