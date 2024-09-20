Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Animal Fat in Tirupati Laddus, Calls for Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday expressed shock and dismay over the controversy surrounding the alleged use of animal fat in the Tirupati Laddu Prasadam distributed at Tirumala Temple. Addressing media, he proposed the creation of a 'Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board' to maintain temple sanctity and purity.

'We are hurt and shocked. When individuals without commitment or respect for temple sanctity take charge, such incidents occur,' Kalyan said, emphasizing the severity of the allegations. He added, 'This isn't just about prasad; there were claims of liquor and non-veg being supplied, with parties happening there.'

He underscored the need for a new board to ensure the sanctity of sacred offerings amidst concerns over the quality of prasad. Kalyan questioned the recent changes in vendors and the quality of ghee, citing complaints about unusual smells. He revealed that tests had found animal fat in the prasad, reigniting concerns over TTD's functioning.

Chandrababu Naidu alleged substandard ingredients during the previous YSRCP government, while YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy responded by promising to write to the Prime Minister and Chief Justice of India, accusing Naidu of twisting facts.

(With inputs from agencies.)