Amit Shah Criticizes Hemant Soren Government, Urges Support for BJP in Jharkhand

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the Hemant Soren-led JMM government in Jharkhand for alleged corruption and failure to deliver promises. Speaking at the BJP's 'Parivartan Sabha' in Giridih, Shah urged voters to support the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls, promising transformative changes and an end to corruption.

Amit Shah Criticizes Hemant Soren Government, Urges Support for BJP in Jharkhand
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Giridih (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a fierce critique against the Hemant Soren-led JMM government in Jharkhand on Friday, alleging significant 'injustice' towards the state's populace. Addressing the BJP's 'Parivartan Sabha' in Giridih, Shah urged citizens to oust the current administration and support the BJP, promising transformative improvements for the poor, Dalits, Adivasis, and OBCs.

'We commenced a yatra from Palamu division this morning and another from Giridih, both labelled 'Parivartan Yatra,' Shah stated. 'Three more yatras will follow, each delivering the message of 'parivartan' (change) to every assembly constituency in Jharkhand.' Emphasizing that the change is about more than just switching the government or chief minister, Shah claimed the current administration had wronged various marginalized groups.

In his rallying call to Giridih residents, Shah declared, 'I am here to ask you to uproot Hemant Soren's government and elect the BJP. Under PM Modi's leadership, Jharkhand will progress to the top position in the country.' He also introduced the notion of 'Mahan Jharkhand, Viksit Jharkhand' as the BJP's objective.

Shah further criticized the Soren government's alleged focus on 'infiltrator welfare,' accusing it of damaging civilization and exploiting local women. 'Only the BJP can ensure infiltrators are ousted from Jharkhand,' he asserted. Shah inaugurated the 'Parivartan Yatra' in Sahibganj, joined by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Jharkhand BJP Chief Babulal Marandi, and former CM Champai Soren.

During a rally in Sahibganj, Shah accused the Soren administration of widespread corruption and implored voters to support a government that backstops farmers and job creation. Highlighting the failure to fulfill employment promises, Shah pointed out, 'Hemant Soren's promise of five lakh jobs a year has proven to be hollow. Instead, the youth are left running in circles as corruption thrives.'

He also vowed to eradicate the issue of infiltration, a key accusation against the opposition. 'Infiltrators serve as vote banks for Lalu Yadav, JMM, and Rahul Gandhi's Congress. If the government changes, every infiltrator will be expelled from Jharkhand,' Shah asserted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

