Kamala Harris Seeks Second Debate with Trump in Presidential Race

Kamala Harris, U.S. Democratic candidate, is seeking a second debate against her Republican challenger, Donald Trump, in this year's presidential race. She announced her intention to a gathering of about 600 people at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Their first debate took place on September 10.

