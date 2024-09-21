BJP Leader Criticizes YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Hindu Rituals
BJP leader L Dinakar criticized YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his lack of knowledge about Hindu rituals and traditions, citing his delayed response to allegations of desecration of Tirupati laddu prasadam during the previous YSRCP regime. Dinakar accused Reddy of focusing on looting public funds instead of addressing these issues.
BJP leader L Dinakar has criticized YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his lack of understanding of Hindu rituals and traditions.
Dinakar's comments come in light of Reddy's delayed response to allegations regarding the desecration of the famous Tirupati laddu prasadam during the previous YSRCP administration.
Dinakar further accused Reddy of prioritizing looting public funds and tarnishing Hindu customs over addressing the alleged adulteration of the laddus, while Reddy dismissed the BJP leaders as having only partial knowledge.
