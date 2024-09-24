Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

At a Pennsylvania rally, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump alleged that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is rooting for the Democrats to clinch the 2024 U.S. elections. Trump, the former U.S. president, believes Zelenskiy is a master salesman, highlighting the Ukrainian leader's ability to secure substantial financial aid—amounting to 60 billion dollars—during each visit to the United States.

Trump further emphasized his commitment to brokering peace between Russia and Ukraine if he is victorious in the upcoming elections. He declared his intention to directly engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskiy to facilitate an end to the ongoing conflict.

The rally remarks underscore the contentious political landscape and Trump's strategic focus on foreign policy issues as a pivotal campaign theme.

(With inputs from agencies.)