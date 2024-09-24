Karnataka HC Dismisses CM Siddaramaiah's Plea Against Corruption Investigation

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's petition challenging the approval granted by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to investigate alleged illegal allotments by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to his wife.

A single judge bench of Justice Nagaprasanna ruled that the Governor's sanction for prosecution did not suffer from non-application of mind.

Siddaramaiah had argued against the legality of the sanction under Section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Surakha Sanhita, 2023. The sanction was granted on August 17 following applications by social activists Pradeep Kumar SP, TJ Abraham, and Snehamayi Krishna.

Allegations claim MUDA illegally allotted 14 sites to Siddaramaiah's wife in Mysuru. The High Court had temporarily halted further proceedings on August 19, but the Karnataka Governor's office reaffirmed on August 31 that the sanction was given after proper consideration.

Following the verdict, the state's BJP unit welcomed the decision and called for Siddaramaiah's resignation. In a post on platform X, they accused him of land grabbing meant for Dalits and emphasized that corruption has no place in India.

