Atishi Assumes Delhi CM Role, Prays for Kejriwal's Return Post-Elections

Newly elected Delhi Chief Minister Atishi offers prayers at an ancient Hanuman temple, expressing gratitude and hope for the return of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to the CM position. Atishi highlights challenges faced by AAP, referencing party leaders' legal troubles they faced in the last two years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 13:37 IST
Delhi CM Atishi offers prayer at Hanuman temple . Image Credit: ANI
After assuming office as Delhi Chief Minister, Atishi offered prayers at the ancient Hanuman temple in Connaught Place on Tuesday. The newly elected CM expressed her wish for AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal to reclaim the chief ministerial position following the upcoming elections in the national capital.

Atishi credited divine intervention for 'saving' the Aam Aadmi Party over the past two years, during which key leaders like former CM Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and AAP MLA Satyendar Jain faced incarceration due to the Liquor policy scam. In a post on X, she highlighted the challenges and conspiracies against AAP but noted that Hanumanji's blessings provided protection.

Atishi reiterated these sentiments to ANI during her temple visit, adding that she asked for continued divine blessings. She metaphorically compared her role to Bharat working for Lord Ram, placing an empty chair for Kejriwal and expressing confidence in his return as Delhi CM post-February elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

