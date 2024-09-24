Left Menu

BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Hindering BSF Fencing for Vote Bank Politics

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of not providing land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for fencing work along the Bangladesh border. Adhikari claims this inaction facilitates infiltration and poses a threat to Jharkhand and West Bengal, emphasizing the need for BJP governance.

  • India

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has raised concerns about the lack of land allocation for Border Security Force (BSF) fencing along the Bangladesh border, attributing the issue to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's alleged vote bank and appeasement politics.

Adhikari highlighted that there are 72 locations in West Bengal where the state government refused to provide land, resulting in increased infiltration rates.

He asserted that the situation is a threat to the societal fabric in Jharkhand and urged for the BJP's 'double engine' government to ensure security and development.

