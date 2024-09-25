Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Sibal Slams BJP's Moves Against Siddaramaiah
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal criticized the BJP for its alleged 'insidious ways' to destabilize elected governments. This follows the Karnataka High Court's decision to uphold a probe against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, challenging his petition against Governor Gehlot's approval in a land allotment case involving Siddaramaiah’s wife.
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the party of employing 'insidious ways' to destabilize and topple elected governments.
This criticism comes on the heels of the Karnataka High Court dismissing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's petition against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's approval for an investigation into the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment case.
Siddaramaiah contested the governor's sanction, which pertains to alleged irregularities in allotting 14 sites to his wife in a prime locality. Sibal's comments on social media also alluded to BJP's purported misuse of constitutional provisions and investigative agencies to instill fear among political opponents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
