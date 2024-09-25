India-China Relations: A Crucial Dynamic for Asia's Future

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has affirmed that the India-China relationship holds the key to the future of Asia and will influence global dynamics. Speaking at the 'India, Asia, and the World' event organized by Asia Society, Jaishankar noted that the 'parallel rises' of India and China present a unique challenge in modern geopolitics.

Jaishankar emphasized that the current relationship between the two countries is 'significantly disturbed' and has been the focus of recent diplomatic efforts. He pointed out the historical conflicts, including the 1962 war, and recent border tensions, adding complexity to the relationship. The minister mentioned that although 75% of disengagement issues have been resolved, patrolling and de-escalation remain significant challenges.

The border dispute, particularly the changes in patrolling arrangements since 2020, has escalated tensions. The 2020 Galwan clash, in which troops lost lives on both sides, has overshadowed the relationship. Jaishankar stressed that restoring peace and adhering to past agreements are crucial for progressing bilateral relations and ensuring Asian and global stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)