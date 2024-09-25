Left Menu

India-China Relations: A Crucial Dynamic for Asia's Future

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the pivotal role of the India-China relationship in shaping Asia's future and its global influence. He highlighted the unique challenges posed by the parallel rise of the two nations, including historical conflicts and recent border tensions. Resolving these issues remains essential for regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 25-09-2024 09:23 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 09:23 IST
India-China Relations: A Crucial Dynamic for Asia's Future

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has affirmed that the India-China relationship holds the key to the future of Asia and will influence global dynamics. Speaking at the 'India, Asia, and the World' event organized by Asia Society, Jaishankar noted that the 'parallel rises' of India and China present a unique challenge in modern geopolitics.

Jaishankar emphasized that the current relationship between the two countries is 'significantly disturbed' and has been the focus of recent diplomatic efforts. He pointed out the historical conflicts, including the 1962 war, and recent border tensions, adding complexity to the relationship. The minister mentioned that although 75% of disengagement issues have been resolved, patrolling and de-escalation remain significant challenges.

The border dispute, particularly the changes in patrolling arrangements since 2020, has escalated tensions. The 2020 Galwan clash, in which troops lost lives on both sides, has overshadowed the relationship. Jaishankar stressed that restoring peace and adhering to past agreements are crucial for progressing bilateral relations and ensuring Asian and global stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024