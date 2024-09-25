International Delegation Observes Assembly Polls in Jammu and Kashmir

A delegation of diplomats from 16 countries, including the US, Norway and Singapore, observed the ongoing assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The delegation visited polling stations in Ompora area of Budgam district, followed by stops at Amira Kadal and SP College, Chinar Bagh, within the Lal Chowk constituency, according to officials.

At the SP College, delegates visited a special pink polling station managed entirely by women.

Many of these polling stations saw very low voter turnout during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Akshay Labroo briefed the observers on the voting process at the Ompora polling station.

The delegation comprised diplomats from Delhi-based missions of the US, Mexico, Guyana, South Korea, Somalia, Panama, Singapore, Nigeria, Spain, South Africa, Norway, Tanzania, Rwanda, Algeria, and the Philippines, sources said.

Most embassies were represented by their Charge d'Affaires and deputy chief of missions, while others were represented by political officers at the minister-counselor and counselor ranks.

As the Centre aimed to showcase a peaceful poll process and good voter turnout, this marked perhaps the first time since the insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir that foreign observers have been permitted to witness the elections.

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah criticized the Centre's move to invite foreign delegates to observe the elections in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting the polls were an internal matter of India.

Abdullah told reporters that despite the participation, the government of India was utilizing all its machinery to detain and harass people.

Elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being held in three phases. Voting for the first phase occurred on September 18, the second phase on Wednesday, and the third phase is scheduled for October 1. Vote counting will take place on October 8.

