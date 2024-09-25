Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut Retracts Controversial Remarks on Farm Laws Amid Political Backlash

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut publicly withdrew her remarks advocating for the return of the repealed farm laws, clarifying that her comments were personal and not reflective of the party's position. The actor-politician expressed regret for any disappointment caused. The BJP distanced itself from her views, emphasizing she isn't authorized to comment on party policies.

Updated: 25-09-2024 12:38 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 12:38 IST
BJP MP and popular actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday retracted her controversial statement calling for the revival of the three farm laws that were repealed in 2021. Ranaut emphasized that her statements were personal opinions and did not represent the party's stance.

The Himachal Pradesh BJP also distanced itself from her comments, reinforcing her lack of authority to speak on behalf of the party. 'My views on Farmers Laws are personal and they don't represent the party's stand on those Bills,' read a statement by Ranaut on social media platform X.

Her remarks came at a politically sensitive time as elections in Haryana, a state that witnessed major protests against the farm laws, approach on October 5. The BJP stressed that Ranaut is neither permitted nor authorized to make public statements regarding the party's policy matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

