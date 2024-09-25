Kangana Ranaut Retracts Controversial Remarks on Farm Laws Amid Political Backlash

BJP MP and popular actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday retracted her controversial statement calling for the revival of the three farm laws that were repealed in 2021. Ranaut emphasized that her statements were personal opinions and did not represent the party's stance.

The Himachal Pradesh BJP also distanced itself from her comments, reinforcing her lack of authority to speak on behalf of the party. 'My views on Farmers Laws are personal and they don't represent the party's stand on those Bills,' read a statement by Ranaut on social media platform X.

Her remarks came at a politically sensitive time as elections in Haryana, a state that witnessed major protests against the farm laws, approach on October 5. The BJP stressed that Ranaut is neither permitted nor authorized to make public statements regarding the party's policy matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)