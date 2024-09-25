Left Menu

Kejriwal Urges RSS Chief to Oversee BJP's Actions in Fiery Letter

AAP National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, appeals to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to monitor BJP activities, questioning Modi's leadership and ethical governance. Kejriwal criticizes BJP for associating with 'corrupt' leaders and employing agencies like ED and CBI to threaten opposition. The appeal coincides with Kejriwal's bail from the Excise Policy Scam case.

Arvind Kejriwal at a campaign rally (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, the National Convenor of AAP, has written a letter urging RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to intervene and supervise the activities of the BJP. In his letter, Kejriwal posed five questions to Bhagwat, asking him to take responsibility for BJP's actions. 'BJP was born from the womb of RSS,' he wrote, questioning whether Bhagwat had ever stopped Prime Minister Modi from engaging in wrongful acts.

Kejriwal criticized the BJP for aligning with leaders it had previously labeled as corrupt. 'The leaders whom PM Modi and Amit Shah called the most corrupt were inducted into the BJP. Do you agree with such politics?' Kejriwal asked.

The AAP leader also questioned the inconsistency in the BJP's age-related retirement rule, pointing out that Amit Shah stated it wouldn't apply to Modi, although it was applied to Advani. He further highlighted JP Nadda's statement distancing BJP from the RSS, questioning Bhagwat if this didn't cause any sadness. 'You had a law that leaders retire after 75 years... Why doesn't this rule apply to Modi?' he wrote.

Kejriwal alleged that the BJP uses enforcement agencies like the ED and CBI to threaten opposition parties and destabilize governments, thereby questioning RSS's stance on this issue. 'Parties are being broken by threatening ED, CBI. Is this right? Does RSS accept this?' he queried.

Kejriwal's letter comes at a time when he is out on bail in connection to the Excise Policy Scam, which involves alleged irregularities in Delhi's excise policy (2021-22). The Central Bureau of Investigation had to withdraw the policy following corruption allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

