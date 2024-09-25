Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Set to Contest Wayanad By-Election

The Congress in Kerala is confident that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will win the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat vacated by Rahul Gandhi with a record margin. Party leader K C Venugopal stated that preparations are underway despite recent landslides. The by-poll must be conducted by November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 25-09-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 13:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress in Kerala has expressed confidence in party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra securing a record-margin victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, recently vacated by Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to reporters, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal spoke about the party's readiness and ongoing preparatory activities, undeterred by recent landslides in the district.

There is no doubt among Congress party workers and the United Democratic Front (UDF) about their active participation in election programs. Preparations are in full swing for the by-poll, required by law to occur before November. Venugopal reiterated the party's anticipation of a decisive win for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

