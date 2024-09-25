India-China Relations: A Complex Future Shaping Global Dynamics

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized that the India-China relationship would shape the future of the entire world, stressing the need for peace along their shared border to advance bilateral ties.

Addressing an event hosted by the Asia Society, Jaishankar acknowledged India's 'difficult history' with China and the unique problem presented by the parallel rise of both nations. He pointed out that a peaceful border is crucial for the multifaceted relationship to progress.

Jaishankar elaborated that while 75% of disengagement issues have been sorted, patrolling arrangements disrupted since 2020 remain a challenge. He also mentioned that both countries have deployed troops close to the disputed 3,500 km border, making de-escalation and comprehensive peace agreements imperative.

(With inputs from agencies.)