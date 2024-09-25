Left Menu

Biden Administration Proposes Temporary Cease-fire Between Israel and Hezbollah

The U.S. is advocating for a temporary cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah amid increasing tensions. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other officials are lobbying for global support during the U.N. General Assembly. While specifics remain incomplete, Israel supports the U.S. deescalation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 25-09-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 23:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Biden administration has introduced a proposal for a temporary cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah aimed at quelling the escalating conflict, which has displaced tens of thousands from northern Israel and southern Lebanon, according to U.S. officials on Wednesday.

Over the past three days, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other U.S. officials have lobbied for international backing during the U.N. General Assembly in New York. They aim for the cease-fire to pave the way for longer-term stability along the border, according to sources who requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the discussions.

Despite incomplete specifics of the proposal, one official stated that Israel is supportive of the U.S. efforts to deescalate the situation.

