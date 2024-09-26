U.S. to Unveil $8 Billion Military Aid for Ukraine During Zelenskiy's DC Visit

The United States plans to announce more than $8 billion worth of military assistance for Ukraine on Thursday during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to Washington, two U.S. officials said on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden's administration has been in urgent talks with Congress to expedite the use of $5.6 billion in military aid for Ukraine before the fiscal year ends on Sept. 30. Another $2.4 billion will be announced under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which allows the U.S. to buy weapons for Ukraine from manufacturers rather than draw from its own stockpile.

The announcement highlights the ongoing U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine amid rising tensions with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)