Crisis Diplomacy: US, France Push for 21-Day Ceasefire in Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

The US and France are jointly working on a 21-day ceasefire proposal aimed at facilitating negotiations in the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. President Biden warns of an impending all-out war, while US diplomats intensify efforts at the UN to garner international support for the proposal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 26-09-2024 04:25 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 04:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States and France are spearheading a 21-day ceasefire proposal to allow for negotiations in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, France's foreign minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced at the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden cautioned that the escalating violence, which has claimed over 600 lives in recent days, threatens to erupt into an all-out war. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the urgency of de-escalation efforts, which include intensive diplomatic engagements at the UN General Assembly in New York.

American officials are hopeful that a temporary ceasefire could lead to long-term stability along the Israel-Lebanon border. The specifics of the proposal are still being finalized as Biden's advisors continue urgent diplomatic discussions with Middle Eastern allies and Israeli officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

