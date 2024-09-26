Crisis Diplomacy: US, France Push for 21-Day Ceasefire in Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

The United States and France are spearheading a 21-day ceasefire proposal to allow for negotiations in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, France's foreign minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced at the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden cautioned that the escalating violence, which has claimed over 600 lives in recent days, threatens to erupt into an all-out war. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the urgency of de-escalation efforts, which include intensive diplomatic engagements at the UN General Assembly in New York.

American officials are hopeful that a temporary ceasefire could lead to long-term stability along the Israel-Lebanon border. The specifics of the proposal are still being finalized as Biden's advisors continue urgent diplomatic discussions with Middle Eastern allies and Israeli officials.

