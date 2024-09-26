Left Menu

New York City Mayor Eric Adams Faces Federal Charges

New York City Mayor, Eric Adams, announced on Wednesday that he anticipates facing criminal charges by the federal government, which he claims are based on falsehoods. Despite the potential indictment, Adams has pledged not to resign. The charges remain undisclosed due to a sealed indictment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 07:55 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 07:55 IST
New York City Mayor Eric Adams Faces Federal Charges
Eric Adams

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced on Wednesday that he expects to face criminal charges from the federal government, alleging that the accusations are rooted in falsehoods.

Adams' declaration follows a report by the New York Times indicating his indictment as part of a federal corruption investigation. The specific charges Adams will face are still unknown due to the indictment being sealed.

Despite the looming legal battle, Mayor Adams vowed not to resign if he were to be indicted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024