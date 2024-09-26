New York City Mayor Eric Adams Faces Federal Charges
New York City Mayor, Eric Adams, announced on Wednesday that he anticipates facing criminal charges by the federal government, which he claims are based on falsehoods. Despite the potential indictment, Adams has pledged not to resign. The charges remain undisclosed due to a sealed indictment.
Adams' declaration follows a report by the New York Times indicating his indictment as part of a federal corruption investigation. The specific charges Adams will face are still unknown due to the indictment being sealed.
Despite the looming legal battle, Mayor Adams vowed not to resign if he were to be indicted.
