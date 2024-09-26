New York City Mayor Eric Adams Faces Federal Charges

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced on Wednesday that he expects to face criminal charges from the federal government, alleging that the accusations are rooted in falsehoods.

Adams' declaration follows a report by the New York Times indicating his indictment as part of a federal corruption investigation. The specific charges Adams will face are still unknown due to the indictment being sealed.

Despite the looming legal battle, Mayor Adams vowed not to resign if he were to be indicted.

