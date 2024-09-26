Left Menu

China's Support for Disadvantaged: Holiday Allowances & Employment Boost

China plans to give a one-time allowance to disadvantaged citizens before its national holiday. The government's aim is to help extremely poor people, orphans, and those in difficulty. In addition, the government is introducing guidelines to promote employment and ensure salary growth amid economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 26-09-2024 08:43 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 08:43 IST
China's Support for Disadvantaged: Holiday Allowances & Employment Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China will distribute a one-time allowance to disadvantaged people ahead of a national holiday next week, according to a government statement. While the value of the allowances remains unspecified, the initiative aims to support extremely poor people, orphans, and those in difficulty.

The funds are slated for distribution before October 1, when China commemorates the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China with a week-long holiday. The government emphasized the importance of timely distribution, framing the initiative as a demonstration of the Chinese Communist Party's concern for its citizens.

In a related development, China's cabinet has introduced guidelines to promote high-quality employment and reasonable salary growth. This move seeks to address steep pay cuts and rising youth unemployment. This week, the government has also rolled out several aggressive measures aimed at bolstering the world's second-largest economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024