China's Support for Disadvantaged: Holiday Allowances & Employment Boost

China will distribute a one-time allowance to disadvantaged people ahead of a national holiday next week, according to a government statement. While the value of the allowances remains unspecified, the initiative aims to support extremely poor people, orphans, and those in difficulty.

The funds are slated for distribution before October 1, when China commemorates the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China with a week-long holiday. The government emphasized the importance of timely distribution, framing the initiative as a demonstration of the Chinese Communist Party's concern for its citizens.

In a related development, China's cabinet has introduced guidelines to promote high-quality employment and reasonable salary growth. This move seeks to address steep pay cuts and rising youth unemployment. This week, the government has also rolled out several aggressive measures aimed at bolstering the world's second-largest economy.

