Zelenskyy's Crucial Washington Visit Amid US Political Tensions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting Washington as US support for Ukraine faces scrutiny during the presidential election. He will meet President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, but not former President Donald Trump. The visit highlights the polarized political landscape surrounding US military aid to Ukraine.
- Country:
- United States
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting Washington on Thursday, as US support for Ukraine's battle against Russia faces heightened scrutiny in the current presidential election.
Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, has promised continued US military assistance if elected, with plans to meet Zelenskyy following his talks with President Joe Biden. In contrast, Zelenskyy's relationship with Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump has worsened, marked by Trump's criticism and refusal to meet him.
As the political climate in Washington grows more contentious, Ukrainian officials are keen to maintain robust ties with the US, their largest supporter in the conflict against Russia. Zelenskyy's visit underscores these efforts amid the politically charged atmosphere of an election year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Harris and Trump meet for first time as high-stakes presidential debate opens in battleground state of Pennsylvania, reports AP.
Harris and Trump meet for first time as high-stakes presidential debate begins
Trump falsely accuses immigrants in Ohio of abducting and eating pets
Candidates spar on economy, abortion as Harris takes on Trump in a way Biden could not
Trump repeats discredited claims about immigrants harming animals during debate; Harris calls comment 'extreme,' reports AP.