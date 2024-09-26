Zelenskyy's Crucial Washington Visit Amid US Political Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting Washington on Thursday, as US support for Ukraine's battle against Russia faces heightened scrutiny in the current presidential election.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, has promised continued US military assistance if elected, with plans to meet Zelenskyy following his talks with President Joe Biden. In contrast, Zelenskyy's relationship with Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump has worsened, marked by Trump's criticism and refusal to meet him.

As the political climate in Washington grows more contentious, Ukrainian officials are keen to maintain robust ties with the US, their largest supporter in the conflict against Russia. Zelenskyy's visit underscores these efforts amid the politically charged atmosphere of an election year.

