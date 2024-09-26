Ukraine Seeks Spotlight Amid Global Conflicts at UN Assembly
The Ukraine conflict, previously a central topic at the UN General Assembly, has seen diminished focus this year due to the Israel-Hamas war and escalating tensions on the Israeli-Lebanese border. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges global leaders not to support half-hearted ceasefire plans, warning it could prolong their suffering.
In a familiar setting of climate change debates and security council disputes at the United Nations annual meeting, the Ukraine conflict has taken a back seat. The spotlight is now on the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and tensions along the Israeli-Lebanese border, concerns that overshadow Ukraine's ongoing struggle.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, addressing the assembly, vehemently opposed any ceasefire proposals that do not ensure Ukraine's sovereignty. He warned that such compromises serve only to extend the conflict and ignore Ukrainian suffering.
Meanwhile, other global leaders raised issues ranging from the humanitarian crisis in Panama to the existential threat of rising sea levels faced by small island nations. Calls for urgent and inclusive action echoed, as the UN remains a vital platform for international diplomacy and governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Harris and Trump Clash Over U.S. Role in Global Conflicts During Heated Presidential Debate
U.S. Strives for Revised Gaza Ceasefire Proposal with Egypt and Qatar
US Collaborates with Egypt, Qatar for Revised Gaza Ceasefire Proposal
Modi Stresses Global Unity at UN Summit Amid Global Conflicts
UN Chief Criticizes Security Council for Failing to Lead on Global Conflicts